Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow features on Ipswich Town’s list of potential targets this summer, according to TWTD.

Woodrow, 27, has endured a frustrating campaign which has been limited to just 28 appearances following a serious knee injury.

The former England U21 striker has been a key performer during his time in south Yorkshire netting 31 goals across the last three Championship seasons.

With Woodrow heading into the final 12 months of his deal at Oakwell, Barnsley might be forced to cash in this summer to avoid losing the striker for nothing.

The perfect candidate to bolster Ipswich Town’s attack?

If Kieran McKenna’s impressive Ipswich Town side are to kick on from last season, signing a goalscorer with proven pedigree is a must you feel this summer.

The Tractor Boys’ lack of ruthlessness in the final-third ultimately cost them a place in the division’s top-six after dominating a large proportion of games following McKenna’s arrival.

With Macauley Bonne heading back to his parent club QPR along with James Norwood’s exit, Kayden Jackson and Joe Pigott remain Ipswich Town’s current first-team options at present.

Having already proved his Championship credentials, Woodrow certainly has the ability to be the 20 goal-a-season striker that Ipswich Town are looking for if they are to challenge the automatic promotion places next season.

If this move was to happen, Woodrow could strike a fantastic partnership with Player of the Season Wes Burns who’s electric displays from right wing-back recently earned him a new long-term contract along with a call-up to the Wales squad.

Ipswich made a lot of signings last summer and it left Paul Cook with a bit of a disjointed squad at the start of last season. McKenna needs to make more signings this summer, but keen ones, and Woodrow could be exactly that.