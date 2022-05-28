Bolton Wanderers have had a relatively expensive history during their Premier League and Championship years.

Gone are the days of Bolton Wanderers competing at the very top of the English game, though Ian Evatt will be determined to lead the Trotters back up the Football League ladder.

Shrewd additions will be vital in helping him do just that, but here, we look at the club’s most expensive signings from between 2010 to 2020, and discuss what they’re up to today…

5. Matt Mills

Mills joined Bolton in 2012 from Leicester City for a fee of £2.25million, according to Transfermarkt.

The central defender made 94 appearances in his three-year stay before moving to Nottingham Forest in 2015 on a free transfer.

Mills is now retired but played for Barnsley, FC Pune City and Forest Green Rovers after leaving Nottingham Forest.

4. David Wheater

Wheater is certainly classed as a Bolton Wanderers legend for the loyalty and commitment he showed to the club and justifiably holds a place in their top five record signings from the last decade.

The centre-back joined from Middlesbrough in 2011 for £2.48million. Wheater featured 236 times for the Trotters over an eight-year period before joining Oldham Athletic in 2019 on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old now plays for Darlington in National League North.

3. Tim Ream

Ream arrived at Bolton Wanderers in January 2012, joining from New York Red Bulls in a deal worth £2.79million.

The American defender played 126 games over his three-and-a-half-year stay, with 13 of those coming in the top-flight.

Ream left for Fulham in 2015 and is still there to this day. The 34-year-old has just won promotion back to the Premier League and continues to play a vital role, playing in all 46 Championship games as they won the league title.

2. Marvin Sordell

Striker Sordell signed for the Wanderers from Watford in January 2012 for a fee of £3.24million.

Sordell made 29 appearances during his time at the club, scoring eight times. He also had a loan spell at Charlton Athletic whilst contracted to Bolton Wanderers.

The England U21 international left for Burnley in 2014 and has since played for Colchester United, Coventry City, Northampton Town and Burton Albion before retiring in 2019 at the age of 29.

1. David N’Gog

N’Gog joined Bolton Wanderers in 2011 from Liverpool with a good reputation behind him – reflected by the £4.05million fee they paid to acquire his services.

The French striker scored 16 goals in 91 appearances for the club before joining Swansea City in January 2014.

N’Gog played for Stade Reims, Panionios, Ross County, Honved and Zalgris before taking the decision to hang up his boots at the end of the 2019/20 season.