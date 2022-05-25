Derby County speedster Nathan Byrne is believed to be attracting interest from the Championship, according to a report from Football Insider.

Byrne, 29, sees his contract expire at the end of June with the Rams suffering relegation to League One.

The former Wigan Athletic right-back has been a standout performer across the last two seasons assisting six times in 82 Championship appearances.

Millwall, Preston North End and Stoke City are all mentioned as possible destinations for Byrne who’s consistency hasn’t gone unnoticed from his fellow teammates earning the Players’ Player of the Year award for his efforts during the 2021/22 campaign.

A good addition for all clubs…

Adding a player of Byrne’s experience and athleticism would be a fantastic addition for Preston, Millwall and Stoke City who will all be looking to challenge the division’s top-six next season.

Gary Rowett’s Millwall are seemingly set for a busy summer as they look to build upon last seasons impressive points tally of 69.

With the club open to listening to offers for returning Portsmouth loanee Mahlon Romeo this summer, Byrne could help bolster Rowett’s defensive options and provide real competition for the excellent Danny McNamara.

Preston are also in need of adding some reinforcements this summer following the clubs decision to release 13 players while four loan players returned to their parent clubs.

Loan star Sepp van den Berg and long-serving defender Joe Rafferty were among those to depart Deepdale leaving a right wing-back vacancy to compete with Brad Potts.

Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City could also have a vacancy present for a right-sided defender after the club announced defender Tommy Smith’s departure following three seasons at the bet365 Stadium.

Overall then, Byrne would be a keen addition to any of the linked clubs, but with so many teams in the race it’ll be difficult for any of them to land him this summer.