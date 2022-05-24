Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff is on the radar of both West Brom and Watford, it has been claimed by Football League World.

West Brom and Watford will both be hoping to fight for promotion back to the Premier League next season.

While the Baggies endured a disappointing season in the Championship, the Hornets were relegated back to the second tier with a whimper.

And now, it has been claimed both West Brom and Watford have identified Newcastle United midfielder Longstaff as a transfer target ahead of the summer transfer window.

Football League World says they have been told that both clubs are “battling” to sign Longstaff “if he ends up leaving” St. James’ Park this summer. Reports of West Brom’s interest in the 24-year-old are nothing new though – the Mirror (via TEAMtalk) reported West Brom’s interest back in February.

As for Watford, Rob Edwards will be keen to make his mark on the squad in his first window in charge. However, it’s an easy link to make given that the Hornets have just been relegated and how Longstaff’s contract situation looks on the surface.

What has Eddie Howe said on Longstaff’s future?

Regardless of claimed interest from West Brom and Watford, it seems all the relevant parties are keen to strike a deal to extend Longstaff’s stay at boyhood club Newcastle United.

Magpies boss Howe, who Longstaff recently spoke highly of, has said that he anticipates a successful conclusion to talks “soon” after their season came to a close.

It is added that there has been no indication that the former Blackpool loan man wants to leave either.

A new deal would dash any hopes West Brom or Watford have of striking a deal, so it remains to be seen if Howe gets the conclusion he desires over the coming days and weeks.