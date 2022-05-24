Sheffield United’s soon-to-be-available striker Lys Mousset will not be signed by loan club Salernitana permanently, it has been revealed.

Sheffield United confirmed that Mousset would be departing the club at the end of his contract this summer.

The decision comes three years after the Blades conjured up £10m for his services in July 2019.

Now, further question marks surround his future after The Star revealed that Mousset’s loan club Salernitana have no plans to sign the French striker permanently this summer.

The 26-year-old joined Davide Nicola’s side in January in a bid to pick up game time away from Bramall Lane.

However, injury problems persisted and Mousset was limited to only six appearances, chipping in with one assist in the process.

Now, with Salernitana deciding against a permanent swoop and his contract up at Sheffield United, it remains to be seen how Mousset’s situation develops this summer.

Time for a fresh start

Mousset’s flashes of promises have come too few and far between in his time at Sheffield United, with injury and fitness issues limiting his involvement since his arrival.

In 53 appearances for the Blades, the former Bournemouth striker scored nine goals and provided four assists.

He previously enjoyed a successful spell back in France with Le Havre but his time in England just hasn’t gone to plan.

This summer provides Mousset with the chance to find himself a new club and start afresh. He will be determined to prove himself elsewhere after difficult spells with the Blades and the Cherries, so it remains to be seen where he ends up come the start of next season.

But it seems highly unlikely that he will be donning Salernitana colours after a disappointing loan spell in Italy.