After securing a steady 19th place finish in the 2021/22 Championship season, Hull City look set to spend some money this summer under new owner Acun Ilicali.

Ilicali’s Hull City look set for a busy summer. The club managed to beat the drop last season and now they can get to work on establishing themselves in the second tier, and eventually challenging for promotion to the Premier League.

We’ve already seen some movement at Hull City this summer, with the club announcing their retained list earlier this month.

And one surprising inclusion within the retained list was Richie Smallwood, who was let go by the Tigers. But recent reports claim that ex-Hull City boss Grant McCann wants to bring the combative midfielder to Peterborough United this summer.

As one midfielder leaves, another is being linked with a move to the Humber in Bournemouth’s Gavin Kilkenny, and reports suggest that the Cherries are open to loaning him out this summer with both Hull and Middlesbrough keen.

Another name linked with Hull City is Derby County skipper Curtis Davies.

He’s also been linked with Bristol City, and Mirror say that the Robins are stepping up their pursuit of the 37-year-old former Hull man, which could scupper a reunion at the MKM this summer.

And Hull boss Shota Arveladze could see some movement in his goalkeeping department over the coming weeks.

Matt Ingram looks like he’s moving on and has a number of suitors in the Championship, whilst Hull remain keen on re-signing Chelsea’s Nathan Baxter, but for the London club’s off-field situation preventing a move from going through as it stands.

And lastly, Hull City are being linked with a summer move for Gillingham defender Jack Tucker – his side were relegated from League One last month and the Tigers are keen admirers of the 22-year-old centre-back.