Middlesbrough finished the 2021/22 Championship season just outside the top-six, with Chris Wilder looking like he’s got straight to work on readying the club for next season.

Middlesbrough finished in 7th place last season. In the end, Boro missed out on a play-off spot by five points, after some inconsistent form threw the club out of promotion contention in the final weeks of the campaign.

With all eyes on next season then, Wilder has seemingly got his summer transfer plans underway, with his club having been linked to a number of players over the past few days.

On Sunday, Alan Nixon revealed via his Patreon account that Middlesbrough are keen on Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes, saying that Wilder wants to bring in an experienced striker this summer.

Elsewhere, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook claims that Boro are keen on Bournemouth duo Jack Stacey and Gavin Kilkenny, with separate reports revealing that the Cherries are open to loaning out Kilkenny this summer.

Hull City are also interested in a summer move for Kilkenny.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough look set to cash in on Djed Spence this summer. The right wing-back has flourished on loan at Nottingham Forest and is playing in the play-off final at Wembley this weekend.

But reports have revealed that Spurs have opened preliminary talks with the 21-year-old ahead of a likely summer swoop.

Middlesbrough then could have a potentially busy summer. Wilder obviously needs to bolster his side if they’re to achieve a top-six finish next season, and the club could yet recieve some extra transfer funding if they can sell Spence for a decent fee.