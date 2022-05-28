Having just missed out on the League One play-offs, there is a need for Karl Robinson to make some changes to his Oxford United squad in this summer’s transfer window.

It is also true to say though, that there are some players in the squad that the club won’t want to lose.

League One is set to get tougher still next season, with Derby County, Peterborough United and Barnsley joining, having all been relegated from the Championship. All three are likely to challenge for a swift return to the higher level.

Wycombe, MK Dons and Sheffield Wednesday are also likely to be near the top again following on from their play-off achievements. A resurgent Ipswich Town, Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers are all likely to do better than in 2021/22 as well, so if Oxford United are to continue being competitive, the best players in the squad need to remain with the club.

Here we look at three players Oxford United should be worried about losing this summer, and who the club should do all they can to keep…

Alex Gorrin

Missing through injury for much of 2021/22, Alex Gorrin could feel like a new signing for the Yellows once he returns to the squad. He was sorely missed in his role immediately in front of the back-four, and his absence is one of the reasons why Oxford conceded too many goals last season. Getting him back fit will be a major plus for Robinson’s side. First of all though, Gorrin has to agree to a new deal as he is out of contract this summer.

Cameron Brannagan

Linked with Blackpool in the January transfer window, with Oxford eventually fending off increasing bids as the window closed, Cameron Brannagan is still the subject of further speculation this summer. A series of eye-catching displays inevitably made him a target for a move to a higher level. Keeping him in Oxford could be critical to the club’s aspirations for an improved 2022/23. Brannagan appears to want to stay in a yellow shirt though.

Luke McNally

Having only been with Oxford for just over a year, Luke McNally is already being tipped for the top by many Oxford fans. He established himself as a first-choice central defender last season having arrived from Dublin team St Patrick’s Athletic in January 2021. His composure on the ball, and ability to play out from the back could see him playing at a higher level soon. He needs to remain as an integral part of Oxford United’s defensive plans for the 2022/23 season.