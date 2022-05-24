Blackburn Rovers have confirmed on their official club website that Mark Venus will be leaving Ewood Park after five years with the club.

Blackburn Rovers will be entering the 2022/23 season under the management following the departure of Tony Mowbray.

The club decided to part ways with the long-serving boss at the end of his contract, but a replacement manager is yet to come through the doors at Ewood Park.

Now, following the departure of Mowbray, it has been confirmed that Mark Venus will also be leaving the club.

As announced on Blackburn Rovers’ official club website, Venus, who served as Mowbray’s assistant manager from July 2017 until this summer, will be heading for pastures new after five years with the Lancashire outfit.

It marks another change as Rovers continue their hunt for new management after the decision against renewing Mowbray’s contract.

Decisions to make for Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers need to get their next managerial appointment right if they aren’t to undo all the hard work done by former Middlesbrough and Celtic boss Mowbray to get them into a position to challenge for the Championship play-off spots.

That means the key figures are right to take their time before zoning in on the ideal candidate.

However, as the summer rumbles on, Rovers will want to act sooner rather than later to avoid falling behind in their transfer business and their preparations for the new season.

With that in mind, it will be hoped there is some movement over the coming days and weeks as the club prepare for their next era.