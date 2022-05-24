Walsall are preparing for their first full season under Michael Flynn.

Walsall’s boss will be eager to put his own stamp on the squad over the next couple of months.

The Saddlers finished the past League Two campaign in 16th position and will be hoping for better next time around.

Here is a look at all the news coming out of the Bescot Stadium over recent times…

Walsall published their retained list earlier this month and announced that Tom Leak, Joe Willis, Jack Rose, Zak Mills and Lee Tomlin are leaving the club for free. Rory Holden is also not being offered a new deal but has been invited back for pre-season.

Mat Sadler and Stephen Ward have retired from the game, whilst Carl Rushworth, George Miller, Tyrese Shade and Reece Devine have all returned to their parent clubs following the expiration of their loans.

The club remain in talks with Emmanuel Osadebe about his future.

In terms of potential signings, Flynn is thought to have tied up four new additions for next term already although the identity of these players remain unknown.

The72 have exclusively revealed that Walsall are keen on snapping up departing Harrogate Town midfielder Ryan Fallowfield but face competition from fellow fourth tier sides Barrow, Doncaster Rovers and Leyton Orient.

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon that the Saddlers are keen on Doncaster Rovers striker Joe Dodoo, who scored eight goals in all competitions in this past season.

A final player to be linked with the Midlands outfit is Torquay United attacker Connor Lemonheigh-Evans. He is out of contract at the end of next month and is due to become a free agent.

However, National League champions Stockport County are believed to be interested as well.