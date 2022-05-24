Hartlepool United have a big summer ahead as they prepare for their second season back in the Football League.

Hartlepool United stayed up comfortably in the last campaign and will be eager to build on that next term.

The Pools remain in the hunt for a new manager to replace Graeme Lee.

Here is all the latest news coming out of the Suits Direct Stadium over recent times…

Hartlepool United have identified the experienced Simon Grayson as a potential managerial candidate. The 52-year-old last managed Fleetwood Town and has previously been at Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Preston North End, Sunderland, Bradford City and Blackpool.

Former Newcastle United defender and current Gateshead boss Mike Williamson is another candidate but he is also wanted by fellow League Two side Barrow.

The Pools have more recently held talks with an unnamed manager from Scotland but their identity is yet to be known.

On the transfer front, the club published their retained list last week and have announced that Zaine Francis-Angol, Josh MacDonald, Olufela Olomola and Martin Smith will be leaving the club for free, whilst Ben Killip, Joe Grey and David Ferguson have penned fresh terms.

Timi Odusina, Jordan Cook, Mark Shelton, Gary Liddle and Luke Molyneux were placed under the “offers of re-engagement” section, with the latter attracting interest from elsewhere with Derby County, Barnsley and Hearts linked. Portsmouth’s interest in him has been cooled.

In terms of incomings, Hartlepool United are said to be interested in out of contract AFC Wimbledon striker Corie Andrews. The likes of Swindon Town, Crawley Town, Harrogate Town and Newport County are also in the frame for his signature.

They are also reported to be after goalkeeper Joel Coleman, who is a free agent this summer following his departure from Rochdale. Former boss Dave Challinor is also apparently keen on him at Stockport County following their promotion from the National League.