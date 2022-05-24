Fulham are ready to listen to offers for Anthony Knockaert, Josh Onomah and Ivan Cavaleiro ahead of the summer, The Athletic has reported.

Fulham trio Knockaert, Onomah and Cavaleiro have all seen limited game time under the management of Marco Silva.

Injury limited French winger Knockaert’s appearances to only seven, while Onomah and Cavaleiro played 22 and 21 times respectively.

Now, ahead of the summer transfer window and ahead of the Cottagers’ return to the Premier League, it has emerged that all three could be on the move.

The Athletic has said that Fulham are ready to listen to offers for all three of Knockaert, Onomah and Cavaleiro this summer.

Silva is keen to freshen up his ranks this summer and ensure that his squad is ready to fight for a stay in the Premier League after yo-yoing between England’s top flight and the Championship in recent years.

To allow for fresh faces to come in, the likes of Knockaert, Onomah and Cavaleiro can be sold to free up spaces in the squad and to free up some funds.

The right time to part ways?

After a season of limited action for the trio, this summer provides the perfect chance for them to head for pastures new.

Knockaert initially arrived on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion in July 2019 before the deal became permanent the following year. Ultimately though, after starring for the Seagulls, the Frenchman struggled to make an impact at Craven Cottage.

Onomah also arrived in the summer of 2019, signing on a free transfer upon the climax of his contract with Spurs. He leaves after 74 appearances for Fulham – 24 of which came in the Premier League.

As with Knockaert, Cavaleiro came in on loan in July 2019 and the move was made full-time in January 2020. The Portuguese forward played over 100 times for Fulham netting 11 goals and providing eight assists along the way.

With decisions made over their futures, it will be hoped that Knockaert, Onomah and Cavaleiro can secure moves away this summer and start afresh after their Fulham stints.