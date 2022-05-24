Cardiff City have confirmed that first-team goalkeeping coach Andy Dibble has left the club and five-and-a-half years with the Bluebirds.

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison is leading a summer makeover in South Wales, with a revamp of the playing squad already well underway as he bids to lift the Bluebirds back up the Championship table.

Ebou Adams, Jak Alnwick, Jamilu Collins and Ollie Tanner have all arrived. However, it has now been confirmed that one man is heading for the exit door.

As announced on the club’s official website, first-team goalkeeping coach Dibble has left the club after five-and-a-half years.

Dibble, 57, first arrived under the management of Neil Warnock, who he had worked with at Rotherham United. He then remained with the Bluebirds under Neil Harris, Mick McCarthy and Morison’s spells but now, he heads for pastures new.

Upon the confirmation of his departure, the Cwmbran-born coach moved to thank all who supported him during his time for the club first made his breakthrough with back in his playing days.

A summer of change

Morison will be hoping that the struggles of the 2021/22 campaign can be left behind Cardiff City in a bid to take them back to the upper echelons of the Championship table.

New personnel both on and off the pitch provides the Bluebirds boss with a clean slate to start with heading into the new season.

The attention will now turn to finding a new first-team goalkeeper coach after the confirmation of Dibble’s departure.