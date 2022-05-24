Fulham are interested in Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron, reports Roberto Rojas.

Fulham are one of a few clubs keen on signing the attacking midfielder this summer following their promotion from the Championship.

Almiron, 28, has been on the books at St James’ Park since 2019.

Journalist Rojas claims the Cottagers want him in the upcoming transfer window along with Everton, Sevilla and Napoli (see tweet below):

Sources tell me that Miguel Almiron is highly praised by Eddie Howe & the #NUFC brass but would also like to play a huge part at the club next season. Everton, Fulham, Sevilla & Napoli are among the clubs interested in the Paraguay international should a transfer be needed. pic.twitter.com/7eLb5Zpn4o — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) May 24, 2022

Fulham planning for life in the top flight

Fulham are back in the top flight and will be desperate to stay there this time with some smart recruitment.

Almiron is a player who took a while to adapt to life in England but has now racked up plenty of experience at the top level.

He would give Silva another option in forward areas and would provide some useful competition to their ranks.

They have some strong players in that department like Harry Wilson, Bobby Reid, Ivan Cavaleiro and Neeskens Kebano but have a big vacancy to fill following Fabio Carvalho’s exit to Liverpool.

Newcastle United swooped to sign him three years ago and he has now played 123 times for the North East outfit, chipping in with 14 goals and five assists.

Prior to his move to the North East, the Paraguay international spent three campaigns in the MLS and fired 22 goals in 70 games for Atlanta United to earn his big move.

He is one of many players to be linked with Fulham over recent times and won’t be the last as the London outfit gear up for a hectic summer.