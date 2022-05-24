West London Sport reporter David McIntyre says that reports claiming Liam Manning is tempted to stay at MK Dons are untrue.

Yesterday, TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook claimed that Manning was set to stay at MK Dons amid speculation linking him with the QPR job.

But West London Sport reporter and trusted QPR insider McIntyre has since taken to Twitter to debunk the rumour, tweeting:

No — David McIntyre (@davidmcintyre76) May 23, 2022

It’s not the first time that Crook and TalkSPORT have been way wide of the mark, especially so when reporting on QPR – they claimed that Sol Campbell was in the running for the R’s job, but West London Sport also denied that this was true.

QPR are parting ways with Mark Warburton after three years in charge. The former Brentford boss delivered steady finishes in the Championship, though many were disappointed with how his side dropped out of promotion contention in the second half of last season.

Who will be QPR’s next manager?

Fans will be delighted to hear that Crook’s claims regarding Manning are untrue. He’s certainly a favoured appointment among R’s fans, who want to see an up and coming manager take the reigns.

The likes of Gareth Ainsworth have been linked, but many QPR fans have made it clear online that they wouldn’t favour that particular appointment.

QPR will want to get a manager in place soon and get their summer transfer plans underway, with plenty of work to be done if the R’s are to become promotion contenders next season.

Manning looks like he’d be a great fit for QPR after his impressive showing at MK Dons in the 2021/22 season.