Bradford City have a big summer ahead as they prepare for Mark Hughes’ first full season in charge.

Bradford City have made a head start on some of their League Two rivals by securing four signings already.

The Bantams had a disappointing past campaign and are hoping to compete for promotion next term.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of Valley Parade over recent times….

Bradford City have bolstered their ranks already by bringing in attacking midfielder Jamie Walker on a permanent basis from Hearts, forward Jake Young from Forest Green Rovers, goalkeeper Harry Lewis from Southampton and most recently defender Matty Platt from Barrow.

More signings are expected to be on the way too. The Yorkshire outfit have been linked along with Exeter City and Stockport County with a move for striker George Miller, who spent this past season on loan at Walsall.

He has recently been released by Barnsley so is available on a free transfer.

Hughes’ side are said to be keen on midfielder Matt Butcher, who sees his contract at Accrington Stanley expire at the end of next month.

The Portsmouth-born man is yet to put pen-to-paper on a deal with his current club and is also wanted by League One pair Bristol Rovers and Fleetwood Town, along with Scottish duo Motherwell and St Mirren.

In terms of outgoings, the Bantams have published their retained list and announced that Callum Cooke, Caolan Lavery, Gareth Evans, Olivier Sukiennicki, Theo Robinson and Richard O’Donnell are leaving for free, with the latter already finding a new home at Rochdale.

Alex Bass, Dion Pereira, Matty Daly, Nathan Delfouneso and Tom Elliott have all returned to their parent clubs, with the latter two now free agents.

Bradford City are facing a battle to keep hold of Paudie O’Connor, Elliot Watt and Charles Vernam and they are all attracting interest from elsewhere.

O’Connor, who joined the club in 2019, has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday but has other options too.