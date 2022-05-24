Blackburn Rovers remain without a manager, with the club looking set to undergo some drastic changes this summer.

Blackburn Rovers will go into the 2022/23 season with a new manager at the helm. The club will also have a much different squad to what they had in the season just concluded, with Rovers undergoing something of a overhaul this summer.

Tony Mowbray secured an impressive 8th place finish last time round. But fans know that something needs to change if their team are to eventually return to the top flight.

With regards to the club’s managerial search, Alan Nixon took to Twitter to reveal that the club’s search for Mowbray’s successor will heat up this week, with several names being considered including Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth.

Nixon tweeted on Sunday:

Think that will gain some pace this week … and Ainsworth is on short list … https://t.co/JBBeUA5TQu — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 22, 2022

Despite not having a manager in place, Blackburn have been linked with a couple of potentially exciting signings.

Reports yesterday linked Rovers alongside Fulham and QPR in the race to sign AFC Wimbledon youngster Ayoub Assal, who shone in League One last season, with reports today linking Blackburn with Barnsley’s Callum Brittain.

The Tykes suffered relegation from the Championship last month and they now look set to lose a number of their key players this summer

Elsewhere, reports have revealed that a number of Premier League and Championship clubs are looking at Rovers youngster Jay Haddow ahead of the summer, with Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United expected to table offers for departing Blackburn midfielder Joe Rothwell.

There’s plenty going on at Ewood Park at the moment. The club is at something of a crossroads right now and finding the right man to continue Mowbray’s good work over the past five years will be both difficult and crucial.