West Ham will consider making a bid for Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall if they fail to win promotion to the Premier League, it has been claimed.

Nottingham Forest star Worrall has been one of the Championship’s standout performers this season.

His form at the heart of defence has seen him attract plenty of Premier League interest, with West Ham mentioned as admirers of the centre-back for much of the 2021/22 campaign.

Now, a fresh update has emerged on the Hammers’ rumoured interest.

The Evening Standard has said that West Ham are considering a bid for the 25-year-old if Nottingham Forest fail to win promotion.

It emerges as Steve Cooper’s side prepare for their winner-takes-all play-off final against Huddersfield Town, which takes place at Wembley Stadium this Sunday.

All eyes on Sunday

As ever, the Championship play-off final will have huge impacts on both Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town regardless of the outcome.

The financial rewards can change the course of the winner’s history in the long-term, but the impacts for the losers could be immediate – especially if it’s Nottingham Forest that fall short.

The likes or Worrall and fellow academy graduate turned first-team star Brennan Johnson are sure to attract interest from elsewhere if Cooper’s men remain in the Championship.

Both will have dreamed of playing for their boyhood clubs in the Premier League, but there’s no doubt that the performances of both Worrall and Johnson have warranted a step up to the top flight – regardless of whether it’s with or without Nottingham Forest.

With West Ham said to be lurking, all eyes will be on this Sunday’s play-off final as Nottingham Forest look to make a long-awaited return to the top flight of English football and hold onto key players like Worrall.