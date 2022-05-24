Charlton Athletic need to strengthen their attacking options this summer after a disappointing past season.

Charlton Athletic also have a vacancy to fill up top following Conor Washington’s departure.

One player the Addicks should look at luring to The Valley over the next couple of months is Tom Eaves.

The forward, 30, has been released by Hull City and is available as a free agent.

Ideal summer target for Charlton Athletic

Eaves is a proven goal scorer at League One level and isn’t short of interest right now, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Charlton Athletic wanted him back in 2019 before he made his move to the MKM Stadium so he is a player who has previously been on their radar.

The Liverpudlian forward made a name for himself at Gillingham after spells at Oldham Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Yeovil Town and prolific during his time in Kent, firing 40 goals in 97 games.

That form earned him a move to the Championship with the Tigers and he went on to score 18 goals in 108 games for the East Yorkshire outfit.

The Addicks’ aim next term will no doubt be to gain promotion and Eaves is someone who knows what it takes to get out of the third tier having helped Hull City win the title last year under their former boss Grant McCann.

His contract officially expires next month and he has a big decision to make on where to go next.

He would be perfect for Charlton Athletic because he is experienced, proven he can score goals and would give them something different in attack.

Their current striking options are Jayden Stockley, Chuks Aneke and Josh Davison and Eaves would inject more firepower in that department.