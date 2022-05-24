Blackpool finished the 2021/22 Championship season in 16th place of the table, in what was a commendable first season back in the second tier for the Seasiders.

Neil Critchley’s Blackpool side earned praise from the neutral fan last season. They more than held their own in the Championship, playing some exciting football and claiming some big wins over the league’s big guns.

Heading into the summer and the next season, Critchley will be eager to bolster his side where necessary, and keep his side progressing in the Championship.

And one player being linked with a move to Blackpool is Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram.

Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account on Sunday that Blackpool have joined the race to sign Ingram this summer, who looks set to leave Hull City.

Critchley may need to sign a goalkeeper this summer with Dan Grimshaw attracting interest – LancsLive revealed yesterday that Blackpool have rejected a bid from an unnamed Championship side for the shot-stopper.

Elsewhere, Blackpool have been linked alongside Swansea City in the race to sign Manchester City youngster Morgan Rogers this summer.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan with Bournemouth but didn’t really get a look in, featuring 15 times in the Championship and scoring just the one goal.

Lastly, Blackpool and Rotherham United were both linked with AFC Wimbledon midfielder Anthony Hartigan earlier this month, and the London club recently released their retained list.

Hartigan is out of contract next month but AFC Wimbledon haven’t given up hope of keeping him having offered him new terms to stay beyond this summer.

Blackpool look set to be busy this summer and fans should be optimistic about seeing some new faces come through the door.