Portsmouth’s Jay Mingi is attracting interest from League Two clubs, as per a report by The News.

Portsmouth have a decision to make about what to do with the youngster for next season.

Mingi, 21, has recently extended his contract at Fratton Park until the summer of 2023.

The News claim he is also on the radar of teams in the National League going into the upcoming transfer window.

Closing in on a year at Portsmouth

Portsmouth swooped to sign Mingi in September last year on a free transfer to bolster their ranks.

He made three appearances for Danny Cowley’s side last season before he was loaned out to non-league club Maidenhead United to get some experience under his belt.

The Londoner went on to play 10 times for the Berkshire outfit and his performances alerted the attention of ambitious Wrexham.

However, he has remained on the books at Pompey and may well still be a big player for them down the line.

Mingi rose up through the youth ranks at West Ham United before linking up with Charlton Athletic in 2019. He went on to play twice for the Addicks’ senior team before he was released by them last summer.

Loaning him out to League Two or the National League would be a shrewd move by Cowley. They can’t really offer him regular game time due to the abundance of options they have in his position and playing just in cup games isn’t that beneficial to his development.

He needs to be playing every week at the highest level possible to help his progress.