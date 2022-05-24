Bournemouth are willing to send midfielder Gavin Kilkenny out on loan this summer, with Hull City reportedly joining Middlesbrough in the race for his signature.

Bournemouth’s Kilkenny was mentioned as a potential target for Middlesbrough earlier this week.

The 22-year-old midfielder is said to be alongside Cherries teammate Jack Stacey on Boro’s transfer radar and now, fresh insight has emerged on Kilkenny’s situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Darren Witcoop, Bournemouth are indeed ready to send Middlesbrough target Kilkenny out on loan.

It is also mentioned that Hull City are believed to be showing interest in the Dublin-born talent as Shota Arveladze looks to bolster his midfield options before embarking on the 2022/23 campaign.

Bournemouth prepared to send midfielder Gavin Kilkenny out on loan. As reported by @alex_crook Middlesbrough are keen. Hull also now believed to be showing interest #hullcityfc #boro #bournemouth — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) May 24, 2022

Ready for more game time

Kilkenny was among the Bournemouth academy graduates to break into Scott Parker’s first-team plans upon his appointment last year, and it’s safe to say fans have been encouraged about what the midfielder could have to offer the club moving forward.

He played 18 times across all competitions and although his game time tailed off over the second half of the season, there’s no doubt that Kilkenny could go on to become a first-team player with Bournemouth in the years to come.

However, with other options currently ahead of him in the pecking order, a summer loan move could be best for his development.

Game time could be limited if he remains with the Cherries as they embark on life back in the Premier League.

With that in mind, both Middlesbrough and Hull City could be decent options for the Irishman, but it remains to be seen if the rumoured interest in his services develops into anything serious over the summer.