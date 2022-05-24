Bournemouth’s summer preparations look to be well underway, after Scott Parker guided the Cherries to a 2nd place finish in the 2021/22 Championship season.

Bournemouth are returning to the Premier League and many will be backing the Cherries to struggle in the top flight next time round.

Parker will have plenty of work to do in the summer transfer window to ensure his side have enough to beat the drop, and several names have recently been linked with a move to the south coast.

Reports emerged yesterday linking Bournemouth with Stoke City and Wales midfielder Joe Allen.

The 70-cap Welsh international is out of contract next month, and the likes of Bournemouth, Swansea City and Fulham have all been linked with the 32-year-old.

Another name linked with Bournemouth is Spurs’ Cameron Carter-Vickers.

He spent the 2021/22 season on loan with Celtic and the Scottish club are keen to sign him permanently this summer. But reports suggest that, if Celtic miss out, then Bournemouth and Fulham will move for the American centre-back.

Elsewhere, a few names have been linked with moves away from Bournemouth this summer.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook says that Cherries pair Jack Stacey and Gavin Kilkenny are admired by Middlesbrough, with Wigan Athletic linked with former player Jamal Lowe.

Lowe was signed from Swansea City last summer. He scored some important goals for Bournemouth on their route to promotion, but League One winners Wigan Athletic have been tipped to return for their former player this summer.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon though says that this move is unlikely, given Lowe’s wages at Bournemouth.

There’s a lot going on at Bournemouth right now. Fans should be optimistic ahead of the summer transfer window with Parker looking likely to spend in a bid to establish his side, and indeed himself, in the Premier League.