Stockport County want goalkeeper Joel Coleman following his departure from Rochdale, it has been claimed.

The National League champions are being linked with a move for the former Premier League man along with Hartlepool United in a report by Football League World.

Coleman, 26, is available this summer following the expiration of his contract at Spotland.

He will officially become a free agent at the end of next month and has a big decision to make on his next move in the game.

Coleman to stay in the North West?

Stockport County are back in the Football League after an 11-year absence and have a big summer ahead of them.

Dave Challinor will be looking to bolster his ranks and could see Coleman as ideal competition with Ben Hinchcliffe for their number one spot next season in League Two.

The Hatters have a vacancy to fill between the sticks following Luca Ashby-Hammond’s return to Fulham following his loan spell at Edgeley Park.

Coleman only signed for Rochdale last August and made 21 appearances for Robbie Stockdale’s side in all competitions this past term, keeping seven clean sheets.

He started his career at Oldham Athletic and broke into their first-team as a youngster before earning a move up the Football League to Huddersfield Town in 2016.

The stopper was part of the Terriers’ side promoted to the top flight under David Wagner in his first year in Yorkshire and he went on to play 19 times for them during his three seasons.

Spells at Shrewsbury Town, Fleetwood Town and Rochdale have followed on for him and he is now said to be on Stockport County’s radar.