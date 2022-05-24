QPR remain without a manager, as the club’s search for Mark Warburton’s successor goes on.

For many QPR fans, the ideal replacement for Warburton would be MK Dons boss Liam Manning.

He guided the Dons to an impressive 3rd place finish in League One last season, plying some sublime football along the way.

And he’s been linked with a move to West London. But last night talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook said that Manning is looking likely to stay at MK Dons this summer.

Crook tweeted:

Told Liam Manning is leaning towards staying at #MKDons having spoken to #QPR — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) May 23, 2022

Another managerial target is Wycombe Wanderers boss, and former R’s favourite Gareth Ainsworth.

He’s not every QPR fan’s first choice to come in this summer. With Wycombe, Ainsworth has gained a reputation for paying a somewhat unattractive brand of football, but recent reports have revealed that QPR are hoping to hold talks with Ainsworth this week.

And despite not having a manager, QPR are still being linked with summer signings. This week, the R’s have been linked alongside Fulham and Blackburn Rovers in the race to sign AFC Wimbledon’s Ayoub Assal.

The 20-year-old midfielder scored eight goals and assisted two more in his 42 League One outings for AFC Wimbledon last season, who suffered relegation into League Two.

Lastly, David Marshall has joined Hibernian after his release from QPR at the end of last season.

There’s plenty of moving wheels at QPR at the moment – the club have a crucial week ahead with the fans rapidly losing faith in those at the top, after seeing Manning fall out of contention and names like Ainsworth come into contention.