QPR were linked with a move for centre-back Michael Hector in January, but a move failed to materialise.

QPR had the Fulham defender on their radar earlier this year, but the Cottagers were not open to a deal at the time.

Five months on though and the Championship title-winners have confirmed that Hector will be leaving the club at the end of his contract this summer, freeing him to hunt for a new club as a free agent.

With that in mind, QPR should definitely look at reviving their interest in the centre-back.

A shrewd addition…

QPR are without a manager as it stands and it would be a real surprise to see them make any moves before a new boss is in place, but it makes sense for the club hierarchy to line up a couple of potential options to avoid being left behind in the market.

Hector’s Championship experience and ability on the ball should make him an attractive option for any second side with ambitions of moving up the table.

As a free agent, a deal would keep costs down too, something that will be crucial for QPR unless they want to undo all the hard work done to trim their expenditure over the Mark Warburton era.

What needs to happen first…

Well, as eluded to before, you’d think QPR will need to bring in a new boss before a move can be made for Hector or any other player.

However, Hector’s flexibility should make him a good fit for most managers. He has shown he can play in a back three or a centre-back partnership over the years, so he should fit into most managers’ back lines.

It remains to be seen if QPR’s previous interest in Hector re-emerges, but it’s safe to say the Londoner would be a smart option for the R’s this summer.