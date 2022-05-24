Coventry City ace Viktor Gyokeres is training with AIK amid links to Fulham, as per a report by Coventry Live.

Coventry City’s attacker has asked to link up with the Stockholm-based club to keep up his fitness levels.

Gyokeres is wanted man this summer after an impressive past season in the Championship.

Football Insider reported earlier this month that Fulham have made an approach to land him.

Will Fulham be able to get him?

There is no doubt that it will be tough for the Sky Blues to keep hold of their key attacker over the coming months after he scored 17 goals in all competitions this past term.

Gyorekes would be an ideal acquisition for Marco Silva’s side as they gear up for life in the Premier League.

He is young, proven in the second tier and would be ideal competition and back-up for Aleksander Mitrovic. They need a forward who is ready to step in to the Serbian’s shoes if he gets injured in the next campaign and the Sweden international fits the bill.

The fact he is training with AIK means he will be sharp going into pre-season and at the age of 23, he is only going to get better over the next few years.

Mark Robins brought him to the Coventry Building Society Arena on a permanent basis last summer after he did enough on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion to earn a deal.

He is under contract until 2024 meaning they are under no real pressure to cash in on him just yet but it would be hard to stand in the way of a move to the top flight.