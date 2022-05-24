Reports emerged last week claiming that Fulham were set to sign West Ham’s Ryan Fredericks on a free transfer this summer.

And now, trusted West Ham source ExWHUemployee (via westhamzone) says that Fulham do look set to sign Fredericks when his Hammers contract expires next month, but that he’s yet to put pen to paper.

ExWHUemployee also goes on to reveal that, whilst it’s expected that Fredericks returned to Craven Cottage, he’s also expected to recieve other contract offers.

For Fulham, they might be weary of another team coming in and offering the right-back a better deal that what they can offer.

Fredericks, 29, is a former Fulham player. He left the club for West Ham in 2018 and he’s since proved to be a useful player for the Hammers, despite falling out of favour under David Moyes this season.

Marco Silva’s Fulham meanwhile claimed the Championship crown this month. Since, they’ve been linked with hordes of new signings, with the Londoners looking like they’ll go all out in the summer transfer window to ensure their Premier League survival next season.

Could Fulham miss out on Fredericks?

With this new update from ExWHUemployee, it throws Fredericks’ move to Fulham in doubt slightly.

Reports last week made out as though the move was all but complete. With Fredericks likely to have other offers on the table though, he could yet opt for a new challenge.

He’s been with Fulham in the past. He spent three seasons with the club and whist he proved a hit, he might favour a new challenge rather than a return to Craven Cottage.

Fulham surely have an upper-hand in this particular transfer pursuit though, given their previous links to the player and their proximity to West Ham which could easily play a part on Fredericks’ next move.

Fulham certainly need a right-back this summer, and expect Silva to have a number of options for that area should a move for Fredericks fall through.