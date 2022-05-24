Fulham have been linked with a move for Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Fulham were linked with a swoop for Matic at the weekend, with The Sun stating the Cottagers are keen on adding the Serbian veteran on a free transfer.

However, it could be wise for the Cottagers to weigh up some alternatives just in case. With that in mind, here are three other options Fulham should look at instead of Matic…

Florian Grillitsch – TSG Hoffenheim

26-year-old midfielder Grillitsch looks set to leave Hoffenheim at the end of his contract this summer, and he could prove to be a clever signing for any Premier League club.

The Austrian international has 178 Bundesliga appearances to his name across his spells with Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen.

Grillitsch can play as either a defensive midfielder or a centre-back and boasts an impressive passing range. He reads the game well, often cutting out attacks with interceptions before helping to launch counter-attacks himself and isn’t afraid to get stuck in.

Cheikhou Kouyate – Crystal Palace

If it’s Premier League experience Fulham would rather, Kouyate could be an option to consider instead of Matic too.

The 32-year-old is also out of contract this summer and can also play at centre-back. He has notched up over 250 Premier League appearances over spells with West Ham United and Crystal Palace and his physicality and aerial ability help him protect the backline well, although his passing isn’t the best – which might not suit Marco Silva’s side if he wants to maintain plenty of possession next season.

Jakub Kiwior – Spezia Calcio

A more left-field but shrewd option to consider would be Spezia’s Kiwior.

He only joined the Serie A club last summer but his performances for Thiago Motta’s side have earned him a first call-up to the Poland squad. Left-footed Kiwior can play as a left-back or centre-back as well as in the middle of the park.

The 22-year-old’s positioning helps him make interceptions and his passing ability rarely sees him lose possession, so he could be another worth looking at for Fulham.