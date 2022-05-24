Sheffield United have released Luke Freeman following his loan spell at Millwall, as detailed on their retained list.

Sheffield United have decided to cut ties with the attacking midfielder.

Freeman, 30, will officially be out of contract next month and will become a free agent.

He has a big decision to make on his next move and has to weigh up his options this summer.

Could Millwall bring him back?

Millwall swooped to sign the experienced midfielder in the last January transfer window to add some more quality into their ranks.

Freeman went on to play just once for the Lions though after he suffered a hamstring injury in mid-February.

Gary Rowett’s side ended up missing out on the play-offs in the end and their loan man went back to his parent club.

The door has now swung open for the London outfit to move for him on a free transfer if they want to, but nothing has been reported yet in regards to whether they are interested in re-signing him.

Millwall have a big summer ahead of them as they look to make another push for the top six in the next campaign.

Freeman is someone who would add more competition and back-up to their attacking options but it it remains to be seen whether they would be able to give him regular first-team football.

The Lions have a few gaps to fill in their squad in attacking areas in the upcoming transfer window following their decision to let Connor Mahoney leave and Sheyi Ojo, Benik Afobe and Oli Burke going back to their parent clubs.

It is also yet to be known whether Jed Wallace will be staying with his contract up next month.