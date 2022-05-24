Bristol City’s Robbie Cundy is attracting interest from elsewhere, as detailed in a report by Bristol World.

Bristol City are facing a battle to keep hold of the centre-back this summer.

Cundy, 24, is out of contract at the end of next month and is currently due to become a free agent.

He has been in talks with the Robins over an extension but is yet to put pen-to-paper with the Ashton Gate club.

Bristol World now claim he is wanted by other clubs and has some options on the table.

Will Bristol City be able to keep him?

Losing Cundy on a free transfer would be a blow to Nigel Pearson’s side, especially if he joins a league rival.

He made 14 Championship appearances in this past season and has an opportunity to push on next term and nail down a regular first-team spot.

The Oxford-born man provides useful competition and depth in their defensive department and has the potential to grow and get better in the future.

Bristol City are after Curtis Davies from Derby County which suggests they have other alternatives lined up at this stage.

Cundy joined the club back in 2019 from Oxford United and has been loaned out to the likes of Exeter City, Torquay United, Cambridge United and Gillingham over the past few years to get experience.

The former Gloucester City and Bath City man is facing an uncertain future right now and has a big decision to make on his next move.