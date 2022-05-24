LeicestershireLive reporter Jordan Blackwell says that Leicester City are in the market for a right-sided winger this summer, with Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson someone who the Foxes ‘might consider’.

Johnson, 21, has been a shining light in the Championship this season. The Welshman has scored an impressive 18 goals so far for Forest, assisting 10 more to help his side reach the play-off final.

The Reds face Huddersfield Town at Wembley this weekend. For Forest and Steve Cooper, missing out on promotion this weekend could have a huge impact on their squad going into next season, with a number of their players looking likely to seal Premier League moves should the club lose to Huddersfield.

Johnson would of course be one of those who’d be expected to move on should Nottingham Forest be playing in the Championship next season.

He’s been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, but it seems like Tottenham Hotspur might be the most interested at the moment, with a number of reports linking Spurs and Johnson ahead of the summer transfer window.

Leicester City have been mentioned once or twice too. Speaking in a recent interview with WalesOnline, Blackwell revealed that the foes want to sign a right-sided winger this summer, whilst mentioning Johnson.

He said:

“A right-sided winger is the main one [transfer priority] at the moment. Since they sold Riyad Mahrez, they’ve struggled to fill his boots, really. Brennan Johnson is one they might consider, but that depends on whether Forest get promotion, of course. But there’s nothing really to suggest they’d be looking at Piroe or indeed any other striker.”

All to play for…

For Johnson, all his focus will be on this weekend, and beating Huddersfield Town in the play-off final. Winning this weekend would take so much pressure off Nottingham Forest – not only would they have the obvious prize of playing in the Premier League next season, but it may also mean that they can keep the likes of Johnson, Joe Worrall and maybe even Middlesbrough loanee Djed Spence for a little longer.

Johnson may still become a prime target of some Premier League clubs. But Forest would have much more bargaining power if they have a place in the Premier League to offer.