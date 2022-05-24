Stockport County and Walsall are being linked with a move for Torquay United’s Connor Lemonheigh-Evans.

Stockport County are keen to snap up the National League hotshot as they prepare for life in League Two next season, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

Walsall have been credited with an interest too and the Saddlers’ links have also been mentioned in a report by Bristol Live.

Lemonheigh-Evans, 25, is out of contract at the end of next month and is due to become a free agent.

Man in-demand

The attacker has caught the eye playing in the National League over the past few years and his current club face a battle to keep hold of him this summer amid interest from the Football League.

He first joined the Gulls on loan in 2017 and had a few separate stints at Plainmoor before his move was made permanent in 2020.

Lemonheigh-Evans has now made 122 appearances in all competitions for Gary Johnson’s side and has fired 30 goals.

The Welshman started his career at Bristol City and rose up through the academy of the Championship outfit before going on to play once for their first-team, as well as having a spell at Bath City to gain experience.

Walsall are preparing for their first full campaign under Michael Flynn and could see him as someone to bolster their attacking options. They are thought to have snapped up as many as four new additions already for next term.

The Midlands outfit will have to see off competition from Stockport County to land him though as the Hatters look to strengthen their ranks following their promotion from non-league.