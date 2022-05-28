Portsmouth were a club that weren’t shy of spending big on players whilst in the Premier League but since their demise they’ve been restricted to much smaller budgets.

During their heyday, Pompey were able to attract sublime players like Peter Crouch and Jermain Defoe to Portman Road but that had to change from 2010 to 2020.

Here, we look at Portsmouth’s five most expensive signings across that 10-year span and discuss what they’re up to today…

5. Jason Pearce

Pearce came through Portsmouth’s youth ranks before making the move to AFC Bournemouth on a free transfer in 2007.

After spending four years with the Cherries, Pearce returned to Pompey in 2011 for a fee of £504k, according to Transfermarkt. Overall, the central defender featured 44 times for Portsmouth but left just a year after his return to join Leeds United in 2021.

Pearce has since played for Wigan Athletic and he has spent the last six years with Charlton Athletic, who will not be offering him a playing contract this summer.

4. Luke Varney

Varney joined Portsmouth in 2011 from Derby County in a deal worth £752k.

The centre-forward went on to score six goals in 31 games for Portsmouth and, like Pearce, moved to Leeds United just one year later.

Varney is now retired but played for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town after his stint at Fratton Park.

3. Greg Halford

After a successful loan spell a year prior, Halford joined Pompey in 2011 from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £900k.

Halford made 77 appearances for Pompey over his two years at Fratton Park before moving on to Nottingham Forest in 2012. Since then, he has played for a host of clubs including Rotherham United, Cardiff City, Aberdeen and more.

Now 36, the versatile defender plays for Billericay Town in the National League South.

2. John Marquis

Marquis moved to Fratton Park from Doncaster Rovers with a big reputation after a high-scoring spell at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The striker signed for a fee of £1.53million and went on to score 37 times in 126 appearances.

Marquis left for Lincoln City in January 2022 and is currently without a club having been released by the Imps.

1. Erik Huseklepp

Huseklepp joined Portsmouth from Italian club Bari in 2011 for £2.25million, making him the club’s most expensive player from 2010 to 2020 by a pretty significant margin.

The Norwegian international managed 13 goal contributions for Pompey in 28 games and also spent half the year of his one-year stay on loan at Birmingham City.

Huseklepp left for Norwegian side Brann on a free transfer in 2012 and has now retired after playing for ten years in his home nation.