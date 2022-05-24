Rotherham United star Chiedozie Ogbene has admitted his future is unknown and says “every player” wants to be at a “stable” and “big” club like Swansea City.

Swansea City were credited with interest in Irish star Ogbene last week

It was said that Russell Martin is keen to bring the right-sided ace to the Swansea.com Stadium this summer, though Rotherham United’s decision to trigger a 12-month option in his deal means the Swans will have to conjure up a fee to secure his services.

However, Ogbene has now cast uncertainty over his future.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, the 25-year-old said that while he is happy at Rotherham United, the club are aware that he wants to reach the next level, admitting his future is “unknown”.

He went on to strongly suggest that a move to a club like Swansea City would be an attractive prospect, saying:

“My future is unknown but right now I am a Rotherham United player.

“I am quite happy at Rotherham but they know I am quite ambitious and aware of me wanting to reach the next level. They have said that if someone gives me the opportunity to operate at the level I want to, they won’t stand in the way.

“Every player wants to be at a stable and established club – especially a big one like Swansea City.

“At this stage of my career, it’s really important to be playing games and at the highest level I can get to.”

Ready for a step up?

Ogbene’s stock has risen significantly over the 2021/22 campaign.

His strong performances for Rotherham United saw him chip in with four goals and 11 assists as a wing-back to help Paul Warne’s side to the Championship, and he also gained some attention for his displays for the Republic of Ireland.

A move to Swansea City wouldn’t see him play in a different division to the Millers, but there’s no doubt that the Swans’ ambitions are loftier.

It remains to be seen how Ogbene’s situation pans out, but with his future uncertain and Swansea City clearly an attractive prospect, this could be a saga that stretches on for a little while yet.