LeicestershireLive journalist Jordan Blackwell has played down Leicester City’s reported interest in Swansea City striker Joel Piroe.

Piroe, 22, has been linked with a move to Leicester City since the end of last year. The Dutchman thoroughly impressed in what was his maiden season in English football, scoring 22 Championship goals for the Swans following his summer arrival from PSV.

Towards the end of the 2021/22 season, Leicester’s links to Piroe picked up once again. Since, there’s been more reports coming out regarding Piroe’s future, with his representatives supposedly unwilling to enter into new negotiations, and with Piroe failing to rule out a summer transfer.

But speaking with WalesOnline, LeicestershireLive reporter Blackwell has had his say on the Foxes’ links with Piroe, saying:

“It’s a really strange one in terms of how the links have persisted because a striker isn’t really the priority. From what I understand they’ve got three priorities; a centre-back, a box-to-box midfielder and a right-sided winger. Then there’s another two priorities, which are a physical midfielder and Ademola Lookman.

“So at no point has a striker been mentioned. In fact it’s a position where they’re probably strongest. They have Vardy who has still got the best goals-per-game record in the division even though he’s 35. There’s Iheanacho and Daka, who’ve both done well when they’ve played.”

Prolific Piroe…

Piroe instantly won over the hearts of Swansea City fans last time round. He showed the qualities of a complete striker, taking to the Championship with ease and scoring a lot of important goals for the Welsh club, who eventually finished in 15th place of the table.

Losing him would be a real blow for Russell Martin who made some good progression as Swansea manager last season. Though Blackwell’s recent comments on Leicester City’s transfer priorities might well give the Swans a bit of relief, as they’ll surely be worried about losing Piroe this summer.

With two years left on his contract, Piroe and Swansea City could eventually find themselves in a difficult position, especially if Piroe stays for the 2022/23 campaign and puts in another prolific showing.

Martin will want to avoid a potential contract stand-off with the Dutchman.