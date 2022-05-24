DerbyshireLive are reporting that Derby County boss Wayne Rooney is eyeing up a summer move for his ex-Manchester United teammate Phil Bardsley.

Bardsley, 36, is currently at Burnley. But the one-time Manchester United youngster sees his contract at Turf Moor expire this summer and reports say that he’s set to leave the club.

He’s been previously linked with a move to Pride Park where his ex-United teammate, and close personal friend, Rooney is at the helm.

And now with Bardsley’s Burnley contract coming to an end, DerbyshireLive reporter Richard Cusack writes that Bardsley ‘could be an option’ for Rooney and Derby County, who are seemingly nearing the completion of their long-awaited takeover.

When said takeover is finalised, Derby County will be able to do transfer dealings, but Cusak goes on to mention that these will be within English Football League restrictions.

Experience is key…

This summer is bound to be a busy one at Pride Park. Ahead of their League One campaign next season, Rooney is set to lose a number of his first-team players, and so he’s going to have to be busy in the transfer market.

Expect the Rams to bring through another host of younger talents, and with that, expect Rooney to bring in some more experienced players to level the field.

Names like Curtis Davies showed great leadership qualities in a youthful side last season. Bardsley could have that same impact too – he’s a hugely experienced Premier League player and, playing in League One, Bardsley could be a really important name for the Rams.

If Rooney can get a deal across the line then it could prove to be a shrewd move.