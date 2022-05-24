Ipswich Town are not pursuing a move to sign Preston North End’s Tom Bayliss, according to a report by TWTD.

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for the Championship midfielder over the past 24 hours.

Journalist Darren Witcoop reported on Twitter that the Tractor Boys are keen along with fellow League One side Portsmouth.

However, a report by TWTD has poured cold water on this speculation.

No Ipswich Town move

Ipswich Town have a vacancy to fill in the centre of midfield following Tyreeq Bakinson’s return to parent club Bristol City following the expiration of his loan deal.

The East Anglian outfit are gearing up for Kieran McKenna’s first full season at the helm and will be hoping to gain promotion back to the second tier.

Bayliss knows what it takes to go up having helped Wigan Athletic win the title under Leam Richardson in this past campaign.

He was given the green light to join the Latics on loan last summer and made 17 appearances in all competitions for the North West side.

The former Coventry City man wasn’t quite able to nail down a regular first-team spot at the DW Stadium but still provided useful back-up to their side.

Bayliss has gone back to Deepdale now but his chances of breaking into their team under Ryan Lowe are slim.

He still has another year left on his contract but won’t be leaving prematurely to Ipswich Town, with it turning out he isn’t believed to be a target for them.