Alan Nixon has played down Jamal Lowe’s links to Wigan Athletic, saying the transfer fee and wages could be a hurdle for the Latics.

Yesterday, reports emerged linking Bournemouth striker Lowe with a return to Wigan Athletic.

The Jamaican attacker, 27, joined Wigan Athletic from Portsmouth in 2019. He shone for the Latics in the Championship, securing himself a move to Swansea in 2020 upon Wigan’s relegation.

Lowe would arguably go on to have the best campaign of his career with the Swans, scoring 14 goals in 49 total Championship outings and helping his side reach the play-off final.

Now at Bournemouth, Lowe scored seven league goals last season to help his side claim promotion to the Premier League, whilst Wigan Athletic won the League One title.

But as reports link Lowe with a return to the DW, The Sun reporter Nixon had this to say on Twitter:

Doubt it. Fee and big wages. https://t.co/LssmpLzYxS — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 23, 2022

Wigan Athletic blew away the competition in League One last season. A poor run to end the camping saw them win the title by only two points to Rotherham United, but Leam Richardson’s side scored more goals than any other side (82), with striker Will Keane ending the season as the league’s top scorer.

More attacking threat needed…

Wigan then have a quality striker in Keane, and another prolific attacker in Callum Lang who netted 15 League One goals last season.

But Richardson will know that he needs a bit more firepower to compete in the Championship next season, and Lowe would be a fine addition to his side.

Like Nixon says though, with Lowe now being at Bournemouth, he’s likely on a much better pay package than what Wigan could offer.

It remains to be seen what’s in store for Lowe this summer, and Cherries boss Scott Parker might yet have plans for the striker in the Premier League.