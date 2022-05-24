AFC Wimbledon are interested in bringing Brentford striker Aaron Pressley back for a second loan spell, but look set to face competition from League One sides.

AFC Wimbledon’s full attention will be on preparing for life back in League Two after confirming the appointment of Johnnie Jackson.

The Dons will be keen to freshen up their ranks under their new boss, but it has now been claimed by the South London Press that they are keen on reuniting with a familiar face.

It is said that AFC Wimbledon are keen on bringing Brentford striker Pressley back to Plough Lane for a second loan spell.

The 20-year-old Scot managed four goals and one assist in 27 outings before a hamstring injury saw his season cut short, but he is now back on the road to full fitness.

Jackson’s Dons look set to face competition for his services though, with League One and League Two clubs showing an interest in acquiring his services this summer.

Jackson’s summer ahead…

After AFC Wimbledon’s relegation to League Two, Jackson could face a busy summer at Plough Lane.

It will be a fight to keep key players like Ayoub Assal and Jack Rudoni while contract talks continue with the likes of Nesta Guinness-Walker.

Jackson will be determined to make his own mark on the squad too with some fresh signings while. Loan signings of players like Pressley and free transfer additions could prove to be fruitful for the former Charlton Athletic boss while keeping costs down in the process.

However, it seems as though they face a battle for the services of Pressley, with League One and League Two clubs making their interest clear along with AFC Wimbledon as the summer transfer window moves closer and closer.