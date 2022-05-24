Bradford City defender Paudie O’Connor has received offers from other clubs, as detailed in a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

Bradford City are facing a battle to keep hold of the centre-back this summer.

O’Connor, 24, has been linked with a move to League One side Sheffield Wednesday, as reported by The Star.

The Owls will have to see off competition from elsewhere if they are to land his signature with the Telegraph and Argus suggesting he has other clubs in for him.

Bradford City to lose a key player?

Bradford City swooped to sign Matthew Platt from fellow League Two outfit Barrow yesterday which may suggest O’Connor’s time in Yorkshire is coming to an end soon amid interest from elsewhere.

The Bantams landed the Irishman back in 2019 and he has since been a key player for them, making 129 appearances in all competitions.

Prior to his switch to Valley Parade, he spent two years on the books at Leeds United and played four times for the Whites as well as having a loan stint away at Blackpool.

Sheffield Wednesday have been mentioned as a potential suitor over recent times and are preparing for another year in the third tier after missing out on promotion.

Darren Moore’s side could see O’Connor as an ideal replacement for departing loan duo Jordan Storey and Harlee Dean.

He has proven his worth in League Two, is a decent age and the fact he’s a free agent soon makes him an even more desirable proposition.