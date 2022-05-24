Hull City’s midfielder Richie Smallwood is being eyed up by Peterborough United after it was confirmed he will be leaving the MKM Stadium this summer.

Hull City confirmed their retained list last week, announcing that Smallwood would not be retained beyond the end of his deal.

The decision brings his two-year stay with the Tigers to an end. As a result, he’ll be available for nothing this summer, and it has now emerged that Grant McCann is keen on linking up with the midfielder for a second time.

Hull Live has said that Peterborough United are among those interested in signing Smallwood this summer.

It is added that the relegated club are not the only one looking at the Dormanstown-born midfielder though, with the departing Hull City ace looking to remain in the north.

An ideal signing for Posh?

Grant McCann will be determined to bring Peterborough United straight back to the Championship after an encouraging start to his second reign in charge of the club.

New signings will be needed though, and it could be beneficial to bring in a player that knows exactly what he demands of his players.

Smallwood fits that profile, so it would be hoped that it wouldn’t take him too long to settle into new surroundings if he knows exactly what to expect from his boss.

The 31-year-old has a vast amount of Championship and League One experience too, playing 242 times in the second tier while also making over 100 appearances in League One.

Smallwood is a two-time promotion-winner as well, rising from the third tier to the Championship with both Rotherham United and Hull City.

Peterborough United will need to be smart in their recruitment this summer, and a free transfer deal for Smallwood could be a good start.