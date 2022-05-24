Blackburn Rovers could turn to Barnsley’s Callum Brittain if they enter the market for a right-back this summer, as detailed in a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers may need to sign someone to replace Ryan Nyambe, who is out of contract at the end of next month.

Brittain, 24, has a year left on his contract at Oakwell and sees his deal expire in the summer of 2023.

The Lancashire Telegraph claim he has been tracked by Rovers previously and could emerge on their radar.

Blackburn Rovers to throw Brittain a Championship lifeline?

Brittain is due to play his football in League One next season following Barnsley’s relegation from the Championship.

The former England youth international joined the Yorkshire side back in 2020 and has been a key player for them since then.

He helped the Tykes reach the play-offs in his first campaign under their former boss Valerien Ismael but couldn’t prevent them from relegation in this past term.

Prior to his move there, he rose up through the academy at MK Dons and went on to play 122 games for the Buckinghamshire outfit in all competitions.

Brittain’s future is now up in the air and it has now emerged that Blackburn Rovers could potentially see him as a target for the upcoming transfer window.

The Lancashire side are currently without a manager following Tony Mowbray’s exit and have a big decision on what direction they want to take as a football club now.