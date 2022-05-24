Millwall’s fight to keep young star Zak Lovelace looks set to get a bit tougher, with the Daily Record stating Rangers are ready to step up their pursuit.

Millwall called Lovelace into the first-team squad at the age of just 15 back in December amid a shortage of options at the top of the pitch.

Since then, the young striker, who turned 16 in January, has taken his senior appearance total to four.

Question marks surround his long-term future at The Den with Gary Rowett expressing he wants to keep the Millwall talent. But now, it seems their fight to maintain the services of Lovelace could be about to get harder.

According to the Daily Record, Scottish Premiership giants and Europa League runners-up Rangers are ready to ramp up their pursuit of the striker.

Lovelace was first linked with the Ibrox outfit back in January, and it is now claimed they will step up their interest.

The deal would be worth less than £200,000 in compensation if Rangers are successful, though an agreement with another English club could land Millwall more than £1m.

A decision to make

With Millwall still waiting to see if Lovelace will sign the professional contract they have offered to him, it seems his fate is in his own hands amid interest from Rangers.

There’s a path from the academy to the first-team at both clubs. Lovelace has been the prime example of that for Millwall this season, while the likes of Alex Lowry and Leon King have been in and around the first-team with Rangers.

Rowett has made it clear he sees a future at Millwall for Lovelace and he’s already shown a willingness to keep him involved in the senior side even when first-team strikers have returned, but it remains to be seen how his situation pans out as Rangers lurk.