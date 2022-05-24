Swansea City and Blackpool are interested in signing Manchester City winger Morgan Rogers on loan this summer, it has been claimed.

Swansea City and Blackpool will both be looking to strengthen their ranks this summer.

Russell Martin’s sights are set on pushing up the Championship table after an encouraging first season in South Wales, while Neil Critchley’s Tangerines will be hoping to look up too after a promising campaign of their own.

Now, as per Darren Witcoop, both clubs have identified Manchester City winger Rogers as a summer target.

Witcoop reports on Twitter that both Swansea City and Blackpool are keen on signing Rogers, who has spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan with Scott Parker’s promotion-winning Bournemouth.

Swansea and Blackpool are keen to take teenage Manchester City winger Morgan Rogers on loan next season #SwanseaCity #blackpool — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) May 24, 2022

A challenging season…

Rogers made the temporary move to Dorset after a thoroughly impressive spell on loan with Lincoln City in 2021.

However, with Bournemouth, he was unable to nail down a starting spot under Parker and struggled to make an impact when played, so he will be determined to get back on track with a strong 2022/23 campaign.

With the Cherries, Rogers only played 17 times – 11 less than he managed in just half a season with Lincoln City.

One to watch…

Despite his difficult Bournemouth spell, there’s no doubt that Rogers could be a smart loan addition for Swansea City or Blackpool.

The 19-year-old can play on either the left or right-hand side of attack and has proven to be a danger at youth level as well as in League One. He still has the best years of his career ahead of him too, so a new Championship loan could be best for his development given that he already has an extensive experience of youth football.

It remains to be seen what Manchester City have planned for Rogers this summer, but either Swansea City or Blackpool could provide the young winger with a good chance to prove himself in the second tier.