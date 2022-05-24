Fulham are said to have made contact with Aston Villa and Matt Targett’s representatives over a potential summer move to Craven Cottage.

Fulham were linked with a move for the 26-year-old left-back on Monday.

The Daily Mail claimed that the Cottagers are keen on a reunion after sealing their return to the Premier League.

And now, a fresh report from The Northern Echo has said that Marco Silva’s men have made contact with the Aston Villa hierarchy and Targett’s representatives over a possible summer deal.

Fulham are said to have made it known that they are interested in pursuit a deal for the left-back as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of their return to the Premier League.

It is added that Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is likely to give Targett the green light to depart this summer now that Lucas Digne is his go-to option at left-back.

Four years apart…

Fulham fans will already be familiar with Targett after he spent time on loan in West London with the club back in 2018.

He spent the second half of the 2017/18 campaign with the Premier League new boys. In the process, he played 21 times across all competitions, chipping in with one goal and two assists as Fulham won promotion via the Championship play-offs.

Tried and tested…

It is said that Fulham are keen to sign players who already have Premier League experience under their belt this summer, and Targett certainly fits that profile.

Over the course of spells with Southampton, Aston Villa and Newcastle United (loan), the Eastleigh-born defender has played 142 times in England’s top flight.

After being dislodged by Digne at Villa Park, his strong performances on loan for the Magpies have shown he is still very much deserving of playing in the Premier League, so a summer swoop could be smart for Fulham.