Bristol City are ramping up their pursuit of Hull City-linked Curtis Davies from Derby County, as per a report by The Mirror.

Bristol City are keen to lure the centre-back to Ashton Gate this summer.

Davies, 37, is out of contract at the end of next month and is currently due to become a free agent.

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported that his former club Hull City are also interested in snapping him up in preparation for next season.

However, the Tigers face a real battle with their fellow Championship side and ex-boss Nigel Pearson if they are to lure their former favourite back to East Yorkshire.

Hull City to lose out?

Hull City are in need of some defensive reinforcements over the next couple of months, especially with Di’Shon Bernard heading back to his parent club Manchester United.

They have a very young defensive department and someone like Davies would be a useful player to have in and around the dressing room, similarly to the influence Tom Huddlestone has had in this past season.

The likes of Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin and Alfie Jones would learn a lot from someone with his vast amount of experience.

Bristol City appear to be pushing ahead with their move to lure him down south though as they look to tighten up their backline.

Hull City have been linked with a move for highly-rated Gillingham centre-back Jack Tucker over the past 48 hours which suggests they may indeed be looking elsewhere now.