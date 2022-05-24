Ipswich Town youngster Tawanda Chirewa is wanted by Arsenal and West Ham United, according to a report by TWTD.

Ipswich Town could face a battle to keep hold of the midfielder this summer.

Chirewa, 18, is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

TWTD claim he is attracting interest from Arsenal and West Ham among other clubs as well.

Ipswich Town face battle to keep starlet

Chirewa has been on the books of the Tractor Boys for his whole career to date and has risen up through the youth ranks of the League One outfit.

He was due to see his contract with Kieran McKenna’s side expire at the end of next month but they have exercised their option to keep hold of him for a further 12 months. TWTD claim they are also keen to tie him down to a longer deal.

The teenager made his debut for the East Anglian club back in November 2019 in an EFL Trophy clash against Colchester United and he became the second youngster player to play for the club at the age of just 16 and 31 days behind Connor Wickham.

That is his first and only senior appearance for Ipswich Town to date but he impressed for their U23s team in this past term, scoring 12 goals in all competitions.

Arsenal and West Ham United are being linked and could look to lure Chirewa away from the Football League with the bright lights of the Premier League.

His chances of breaking into the first-team with the Tractor Boys are much greater but it would be tough for him to turn down the chance to play in the top flight.