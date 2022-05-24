Fulham and Bournemouth are ready to pounce for Celtic target Cameron Carter-Vickers, as detailed in a report by the Daily Record.

The promoted Championship pair are keen to snap up the defender from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Carter-Vickers, 24, spent this past campaign on loan at Celtic Park and he has agreed personal terms with the Scottish champions.

The Hoops have three weeks to conclude a deal with Spurs before other terms can swoop in, with the Daily Record claiming Fulham and Bournemouth are monitoring the situation closely and are both ready to move in if his proposed switch to Glasgow collapses.

Another target identified for Fulham and Bournemouth

Fulham and Bournemouth are both gearing up for life back in the Premier League next term and could see Carter-Vickers as someone to bolster their defensive ranks.

The USA international is no stranger to playing in the Football League having previously had spells away on loan at Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke City, Luton Town and Bournemouth in the past to get experience under his belt.

The latter are now interested in luring him back to the Vitality Stadium and Scott Parker’s side have a vacancy to fill with Nat Phillips heading back to his parent club Liverpool following the expiration of his loan deal.

Celtic appear to be the frontrunners to land Carter-Vickers from Spurs and have a head start on competitors.

He was a hit with Ange Postecoglou’s side this past term and scored four goals in 49 games to help them take the title back off Rangers.