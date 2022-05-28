Sheffield Wednesday have had quite an expensive recent history, spending big on some marquee additions in a bid to make a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

The Owls have gained a reputation over the years for spending lots on big names players in the Championship with a very mixed bag of results. It ultimately played a role in their downfall and subsequent relegation to League One.

Here, we look at the club’s five most expensive signings from between 2010 to 2020 and discuss what they’re up to today…

5. Almen Abdi

Abdi joined Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2016 from Watford for £3.2million according to Transfermarkt.

The Swiss midfielder made the move after four years with Watford, for whom he played 131 times in the Premier League and Championship.

Abdi disappointingly only played 23 games for Sheffield Wednesday during his three-year stay at Hillsborough before retiring in 2019.

4. Gary Hooper

Hooper joined Sheffield Wednesday from Premier League side Norwich City in January 2016 in a £3.5million deal, arriving after a loan spell with the club.

Overall, he made 89 appearances over his three-year stay with the Owls, scoring 31 times.

Since leaving Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2019, Hooper has spent time playing for Indian side Kerala Blasters and A-League outfit Wellington Phoenix, who he will be leaving this summer.

3. Fernando Forestieri

Forestieri has gained a reputation of being a journeyman through his footballing career, and the Italy U21 international’s five-year spell at Hillsborough will definitely go down in the memories of many fans.

The now 32-year-old joined Wednesday in 2015 for a fee of £3.7million from Watford. He made 134 appearances and chipped in with 58 goal contributions (40 goals, 18 assists).

Since his departure in September 2020, Forestieri has spent time back with former club Udinese and out on Malaysia with Johor DT, where he remains today.

2. Adam Reach

Reach joined Sheffield Wednesday in 2016 from Middlesbrough for a £5.3million.

He played 230 times for Wednesday, predominantly in the wide attacking areas. The Englishman was well known for his wand of a left-foot and some of the spectacular wonder goals he scored during his time in South Yorkshire.

Now 29, Reach moved onto West Brom last summer following the expiry of his Sheffield Wednesday contract and still remains at the club.

1. Jordan Rhodes

32-year-old Rhodes has already cemented his place as being one of the EFL greats having scored 118 goals in the Championship and 70 times in League One since making his breakthrough with Ipswich Town 15 years ago.

20 of his Championship goals game during his time at Sheffield Wednesday, where he made 112 appearances. Rhodes initially joined on loan from Middlesbrough in January 2017 before making the move a permanent one in the following summer for a fee of £10.5million.

Rhodes left the Owls on loan to join Norwich City in 2018 and then permanently left last summer, making the short trip to Huddersfield Town following the end of his contract.

He remains with the Terriers and will have his eyes on promotion as Carlos Corberan’s side prepare for their Championship play-off final against Nottingham Forest this weekend.